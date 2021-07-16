Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

