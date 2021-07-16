Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

NYSE:PXD opened at $147.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.