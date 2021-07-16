The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMG opened at $177.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.52. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $141.25 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.33.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 77,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $17,392,482.80. Insiders have sold 130,268 shares of company stock worth $29,442,630 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

