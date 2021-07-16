The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,731.43 ($22.62).

In other The Weir Group news, insider Clare Chapman purchased 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,664 ($11,319.57). Also, insider John Heasley sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.36), for a total value of £41,090.97 ($53,685.62).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,833.50 ($23.95) on Friday. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,091.50 ($14.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,886.56. The company has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.53.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

