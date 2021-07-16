Brokerages Set Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) PT at $22.40

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.