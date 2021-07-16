The North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.58. The North West shares last traded at C$35.32, with a volume of 85,942 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWC. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of The North West in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. The North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

