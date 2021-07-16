Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. 327,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,443. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $44.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.40.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

