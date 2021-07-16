Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $99.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,634. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.11.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.