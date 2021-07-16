Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.81 and last traded at $63.09. 3,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 364,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Danaos by 15,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

