IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Cut to GBX 57

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 57 ($0.74) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IQE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 46.55 ($0.61) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £373.01 million and a P/E ratio of -116.36. IQE has a 52 week low of GBX 45.10 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

