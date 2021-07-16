Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.50. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

