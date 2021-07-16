BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.44. 18,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,946,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get BEST alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $552.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BEST by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,568,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 344,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BEST by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after buying an additional 2,858,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BEST by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 623,386 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in BEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,900,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in BEST by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,892,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 850,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.