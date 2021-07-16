Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 5%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.63. 50,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,610,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after buying an additional 1,933,967 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after buying an additional 3,788,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after buying an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,069 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85,204 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

