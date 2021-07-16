Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Underperform”

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $67.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.90.

NYSE:XEC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,338. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.39. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 38,657.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,191,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 155,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

