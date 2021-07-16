BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

BST traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 341,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,742. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $62.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.