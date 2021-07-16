First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Up 98.9% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IFV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,081. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.