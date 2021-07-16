VR Advisory Services Ltd Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $5,048,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 104,730 shares of company stock worth $1,663,160 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. 34,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

