Zacks: Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). New Relic posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 360%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

NEWR stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.69. 3,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $81.10.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,366 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

