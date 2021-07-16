VR Advisory Services Ltd Invests $425,000 in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLBLU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $4,984,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $2,985,000.

OTCMKTS:GLBLU remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,051. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

