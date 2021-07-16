Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

RSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. 8,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,989. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 481.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 113,053 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

