Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Rocky Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 108.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $47.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $343.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.56. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $745,056.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

