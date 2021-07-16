Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 62,403 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 250.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after buying an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $443.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

