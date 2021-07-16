Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Trimmed by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6,024.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 264,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,086,000 after buying an additional 260,242 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Accenture by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $2,997,235. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

NYSE ACN opened at $314.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.18. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $316.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

