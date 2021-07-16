EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $834.04 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $775.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

