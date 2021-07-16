Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $356.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.38. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

