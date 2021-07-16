Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Torray LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,554 shares of company stock worth $6,709,290 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $303.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

