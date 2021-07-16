Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

