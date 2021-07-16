Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Bought by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $157.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $91.41 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

