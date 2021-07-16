PDT Partners LLC Purchases 7,160 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,083,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after acquiring an additional 154,752 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 910,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after acquiring an additional 74,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

