PDT Partners LLC Sells 299,500 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 299,500 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.86. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

