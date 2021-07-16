PDT Partners LLC Buys 145,000 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 125.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Tenneco worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenneco alerts:

TEN stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.61. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,922,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,012. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.