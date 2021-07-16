Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $5.60 Million Position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 226,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of FTS International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FTS International by 81.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTS International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

FTSI opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82. FTS International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.