PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 41.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $2,834,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 884,767 shares valued at $97,997,060. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $111.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

