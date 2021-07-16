Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,748 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in PTC by 18,920.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $141.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

