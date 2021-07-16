PDT Partners LLC Trims Stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,737 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Medallia worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Medallia by 2.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Medallia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Medallia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $188,118.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,812,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,003 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,912. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.14. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

