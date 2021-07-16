Crypto.com Coin Price Tops $0.11 (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $69.40 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.57 or 0.00837272 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

