Trollcoin Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $72.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,086.98 or 0.99661825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039062 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00053165 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000856 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

