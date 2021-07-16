Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.43. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 128,907 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $299.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $2,145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,824,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank during the first quarter worth about $1,205,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 106.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

