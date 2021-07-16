Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 25,816 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,816 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wayfair worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,510,800,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,328,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wayfair by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,168,000 after purchasing an additional 559,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE W opened at $286.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.12 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total transaction of $260,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.