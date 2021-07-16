Analysts Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce sales of $599.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $587.30 million to $607.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $538.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $1,478,334.00. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,093 shares of company stock worth $3,734,377. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $222.25 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $224.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

