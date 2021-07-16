NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 78,074 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.81.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%.

In other NeuroMetrix news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 28,238 shares of NeuroMetrix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $96,573.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 570,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,034.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth $333,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

