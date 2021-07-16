NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 78,074 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.81.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth $333,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
About NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.