Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce $3.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.63 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Fiserv stock opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 26.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 77,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 225,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

