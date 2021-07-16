Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce $2.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,548,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $9,317,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

