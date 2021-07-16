Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce $464.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.10 million to $468.75 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $428.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $153.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

