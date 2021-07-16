Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades PageGroup (LON:PAGE) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 525 ($6.86).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAGE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of PAGE opened at GBX 622.87 ($8.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 591.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -347.78. PageGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 345.40 ($4.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 628 ($8.20).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

