SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 393,002 shares.The stock last traded at $17.01 and had previously closed at $16.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. On average, analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 4.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth $180,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 534,408 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 438.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

