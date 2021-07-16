Ethereum Gold (ETG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $82.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 63.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $200,003.22 and $82.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 60.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.10 or 0.00834474 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

