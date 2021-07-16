Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Update

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 402,006 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 13,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,704. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

