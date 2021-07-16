Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ossen Innovation by 28.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ossen Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ossen Innovation by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 2.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,377. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ossen Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

