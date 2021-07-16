PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Short Interest Down 71.5% in June

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 563,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of PCTI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,082. The company has a market capitalization of $120.52 million, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

In other PCTEL news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at $489,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in PCTEL by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 913,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 208,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PCTEL by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,329 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in PCTEL by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PCTEL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PCTEL by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

